First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Reduced by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 229,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

FTCS stock opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

