FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,248,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

FLT opened at $211.78 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.