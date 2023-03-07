Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHAU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000.

CHAU stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

