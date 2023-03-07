Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARZ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CARZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

