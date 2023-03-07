Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPXI opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

