Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $515,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

