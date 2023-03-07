Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,949 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.