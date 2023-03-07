Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,949 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
