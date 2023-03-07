Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 25,126 KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 6.13% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $686,000.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBUY opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

