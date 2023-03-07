Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.51% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSP opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

