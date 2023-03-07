Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BYTE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BYTE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 27.73% of Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYTE stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF (BYTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IO Digital Infrastructure index. The fund is a passively managed ETF that provides exposure to 40 global stocks that earn majority of their revenues from digital infrastructure assets. The fund is optimized using growth, value, and soundness factors.

