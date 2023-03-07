Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 22,006 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,512.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

