Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -407.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

