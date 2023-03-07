Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.08%.

