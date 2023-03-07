FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

