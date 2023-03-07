FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. 20.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
