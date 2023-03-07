Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 2,569,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,801.5 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

GXYEF stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.