Galxe Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00007331 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $89.06 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

