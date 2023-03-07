Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.