GateToken Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $521.07 million and approximately $906,770.06 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00021499 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00038618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00219802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,381.69 or 0.99978720 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002862 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.96416666 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $733,465.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

