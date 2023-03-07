GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GCC Price Performance

Shares of GCWOF stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. GCC has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of GCC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

