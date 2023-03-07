GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

G1A opened at €41.96 ($44.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($45.32). The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.