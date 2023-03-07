GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

G1A opened at €41.96 ($44.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($45.32). The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

