GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €42.00 by Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

G1A opened at €41.96 ($44.64) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($45.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

