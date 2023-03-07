GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 548 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $16,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 359,601 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

