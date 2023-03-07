Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,094,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 2,908,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 644.8 days.

Goodman Group Price Performance

Goodman Group stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

About Goodman Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.