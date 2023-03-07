Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,094,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 2,908,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 644.8 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
Goodman Group stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $17.28.
About Goodman Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodman Group (GMGSF)
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.