Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Graphene Manufacturing Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Up 6.9 %

Graphene Manufacturing Group stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

Featured Stories

