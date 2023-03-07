Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GTN opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 194.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $28,491,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

