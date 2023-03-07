Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 88.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,810 shares of company stock worth $12,711,766 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $438.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

