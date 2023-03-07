Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

