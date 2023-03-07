H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,587,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 1,456,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Price Performance

HISJF stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

