Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 1,130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HAIIF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Haitian International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Get Haitian International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIIF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haitian International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Haitian International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.