Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,027. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

HRMY stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

