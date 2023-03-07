Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hibbett stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

