Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $68.26 on Monday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.