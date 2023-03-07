HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HOCFF stock opened at C$68.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.15. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$46.95 and a twelve month high of C$74.32.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific and HOCHTIEF Europe. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

