Horizen Trading Down 12.8% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.72 or 0.00047865 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $144.03 million and $11.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00168543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00068941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,441,638 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.