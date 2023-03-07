HSBC Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Reduce

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 81,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

