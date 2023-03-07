HSBC Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Reduce

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
