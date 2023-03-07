Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $252.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.