ICON Price Down 12.5% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.32 million and $4.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,733,272 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,730,042.4734082 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22592821 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,549,359.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

