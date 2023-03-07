Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 439,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,850 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $640.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

