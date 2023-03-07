Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 773,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

