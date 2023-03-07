INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $675.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About INDUS Realty Trust

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

