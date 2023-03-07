Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($45.21) to €47.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.17) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
