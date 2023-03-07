Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($45.21) to €47.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.17) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

