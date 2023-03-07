Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 43,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have commented on INO. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 290,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

