Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 5,620 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09).

ITV Stock Down 0.4 %

ITV stock opened at GBX 87.62 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.19.

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ITV

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.67) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

