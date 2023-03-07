Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 5,620 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09).
ITV Stock Down 0.4 %
ITV stock opened at GBX 87.62 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.19.
ITV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Featured Stories
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.