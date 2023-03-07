Insider Buying: MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Purchases 4,594 Shares of Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith purchased 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,472.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Stan Smith bought 2,509 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,114.87.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $887.04.

On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith bought 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $978.93.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith bought 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023.72.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith bought 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $263.50.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $841.50.

On Friday, February 10th, Stan Smith purchased 337 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432.25.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Stan Smith purchased 9 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38.25.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Stan Smith purchased 604 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041.52.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stan Smith purchased 731 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,441.54.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 2.2 %

MAIA stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Rating ) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of MAIA Biotechnology worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

