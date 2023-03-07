Insider Buying: MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Purchases 4,594 Shares of Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith purchased 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,472.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Stan Smith bought 2,509 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,114.87.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $887.04.
- On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith bought 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $978.93.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith bought 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023.72.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith bought 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $263.50.
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $841.50.
- On Friday, February 10th, Stan Smith purchased 337 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432.25.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Stan Smith purchased 9 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38.25.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Stan Smith purchased 604 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041.52.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Stan Smith purchased 731 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,441.54.
MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 2.2 %
MAIA stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA)
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.