Insider Buying: Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Acquires 110,100 Shares of Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) insider David W. Keens bought 110,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($161,522.37).

LON MOON opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,798.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.77. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 104.80 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.40 ($3.41).

Several analysts recently commented on MOON shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 300 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

