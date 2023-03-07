Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 959,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspirato Stock Performance

ISPO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inspirato by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISPO. Piper Sandler downgraded Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Recommended Stories

