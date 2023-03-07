InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Holdings Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.7 %

IDCC stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $315,677.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,426 shares of company stock worth $1,137,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also

