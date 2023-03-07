Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 8.7% in February

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,468,975 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

