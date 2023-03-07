Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Articles

